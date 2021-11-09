B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Livent in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 447.57, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Livent by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $606,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

