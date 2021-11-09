Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 38,039 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CRIS opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

