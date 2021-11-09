3,269 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

