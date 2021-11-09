Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in LivePerson by 31,240.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 318,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.