KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.06 on Monday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
