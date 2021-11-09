KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.06 on Monday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 152,906 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

