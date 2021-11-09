Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 54,190 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 496.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Accuray were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 35.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,021 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,380.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARAY stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $496.42 million, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.