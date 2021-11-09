Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after buying an additional 121,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.51 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

