Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $354,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

