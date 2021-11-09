Morgan Stanley Buys 332,224 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.