TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $37.43 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.