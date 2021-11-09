State Street Corp Purchases 534,930 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 534,930 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.40% of Graphic Packaging worth $78,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

