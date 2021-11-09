NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

