Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,155 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $646,106. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

