Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Astec Industries worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4,915.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

