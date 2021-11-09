Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 625,980 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,980 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Discovery worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

