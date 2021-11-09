Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 84,496 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $481,085. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.