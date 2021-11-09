Northern Trust Corp Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,251 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of PBF Energy worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $173,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 121,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

