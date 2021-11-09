Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

