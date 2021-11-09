Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $5,538,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $2,891,000. VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 34.8% in the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,784,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 719,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 23.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 613.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

