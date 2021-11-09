Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.30. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

