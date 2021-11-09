Morgan Stanley Purchases 49,629 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.77% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $49,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.