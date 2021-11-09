Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $69,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $130.93 and a one year high of $201.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.31.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

