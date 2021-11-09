Bank of America Corp DE Sells 38,903 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $68,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $351,223,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

NYSE:MAA opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

