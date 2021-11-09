Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Announce $4.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce earnings per share of $4.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.92 and the lowest is $4.72. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $7.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $29.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

NXST opened at $169.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.05. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

