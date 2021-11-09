$1.30 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 650,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 43,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

