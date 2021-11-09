Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

REZI opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

