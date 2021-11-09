AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

