AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 40,697 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,170,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 582,860 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

