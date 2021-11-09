Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reduced by B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
DOC stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 931,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.