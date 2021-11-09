Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reduced by B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

DOC stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 931,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

