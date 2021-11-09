Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million.

RADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

