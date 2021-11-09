Oppenheimer Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.52 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.39 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.85.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $742.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $322.76 and a 12 month high of $762.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

