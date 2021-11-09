Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.
Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
