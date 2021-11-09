AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $511.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.36, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.04 and a 200 day moving average of $424.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

