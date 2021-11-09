Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

