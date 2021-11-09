Amundi Invests $288,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Change Healthcare by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

