Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $22,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

