AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.50.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 24.91 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 20.39 and a 12 month high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

