Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 38,664 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $75,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,372,000 after acquiring an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

