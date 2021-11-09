Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Inogen posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.10 million, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

