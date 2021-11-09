$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

