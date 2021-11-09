AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 30.50.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 24.91 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 20.39 and a 52 week high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

