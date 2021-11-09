BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE BWXT opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

