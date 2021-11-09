NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen Sells 48,587 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40.
NPTN opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.