NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen Sells 48,587 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40.

NPTN opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

