Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of AWI opened at $113.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

