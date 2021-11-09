Raymond James Cuts M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target to $77.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

