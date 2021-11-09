Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

