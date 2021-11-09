Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $175.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $115.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

