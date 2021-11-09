Raymond James Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$26.75

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$23.75 to C$26.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

