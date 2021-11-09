Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Recipe Unlimited stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

