Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Clarkson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CKNHF opened at $56.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

